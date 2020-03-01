Statement Time For Aleksandar Rakic

Two of the officials tasked with scoring the bout gave the second — and therefore the fight — to Oezdemir, though seven of the eight media members that submitted their at-home scorecards to MMA Decisions, a website that tracks MMA scoring, saw the fight in favor of Rakic, including two outlets awarding the streaking contender all three rounds.

“Everybody around the world knows that I won the fight; you just need to see the numbers,” said Rakic, who countered well throughout and did an excellent job of slipping off the center line as Oezdemir looked to land powerful shots coming forward.

“Everybody knows that I won that fight and even the UFC knows I won that fight because a couple months later, I got a new contract and now they’re offering me Anthony Smith, a more highly ranked opponent than Volkan,” he added, looking at the positive end result of a frustrating conclusion to his 2019 campaign in the cage. “For me, that gives me the feeling that they know who won that fight in Korea.”

Saturday’s contest in Las Vegas will wrap up Rakic’s third year on the UFC roster, and regardless of how you scored his most recent outing against Oezdemir, it’s difficult not to be intrigued by what the Vienna native brings to the table in the suddenly wide open division.

Currently stationed at No. 8 in the rankings, Rakic is one round on one scorecard away from being 5-0 in the UFC and running his winning streak to a baker’s dozen. He’s already posted highlight reel finishes of Devin Clark and Jimi Manuwa and is just at the beginning of his athletic prime while still being one of the youngest fighters in the Top 10.