Statement on Ryan Benoit

USADA announced today that Ryan Benoit, of McKinney, Texas, has accepted a 10-month sanction for a violation of the UFC® Anti-Doping Policy.

Benoit, 32, tested positive for modafinil and its metabolite, modafinil acid, as the result of a urine sample collected on July 31, 2021 at UFC Fight Night 194. Modafinil is a Non-Specified Substance in the class of Stimulants and is prohibited in-competition under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and UFC Prohibited List.

USADA determined that Benoit was eligible for a reduction to the otherwise applicable two-year period of ineligibility based on the circumstances of the case, including the fact that he established that his use of the prohibited substance occurred out of competition. He also received a reduction for his Full and Complete Cooperation.

Benoit’s 10-month period of ineligibility began on July 31, 2021, the date his positive sample was collected. Benoit’s positive test also falls under the jurisdiction of the Nevada State Athletic Commission, which has resolved the case in accordance with its rules.

