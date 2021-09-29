Statement on Rogerio Bontorin

USADA announced today that Rogerio Bontorin, of Colombo, Brazil, has accepted a three-month sanction for a violation of the UFC® Anti-Doping Policy.

Bontorin, 29, tested positive for hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) as the result of a urine sample collected out-of-competition on May 1, 2021. HCTZ is a Specified Substance in the class of Diuretics and Masking Agents and is prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy (ADP) and UFC Prohibited List.

Following notification of his positive test, Bontorin provided open containers of two dietary supplements he obtained from a Brazilian compounding pharmacy that he was using prior to his positive test for analysis by a WADA-accredited laboratory. Although no prohibited substances were listed on the supplement product labels, the analysis revealed the presence of HCTZ in the products.

If a situation arises where a UFC athlete tests positive and is able to demonstrate by clear and convincing evidence that the cause of the positive test was due to a supplement certified by one of the approved certifiers (Certified Supplement), he or she will not be subject to an anti-doping policy violation. In this case, the supplements Bontorin identified were not Certified Supplements, and he is therefore subject to a violation.

Compounded medications and supplements are more likely to be contaminated because they are mixed by hand, and there is limited regulatory oversight. USADA regularly advises its Brazilian UFC athletes of the risks associated with using compounding pharmacies.

After a thorough investigation and based on the circumstances of the case, USADA determined that a reduction from the default one-year period of ineligibility for a Specified Substance was justified. Bontorin’s three-month period of ineligibility began on May 1, 2021, the date his positive sample was collected.

USADA conducts the year-round, independent anti-doping program for all UFC athletes. USADA is an independent, non-profit, non-governmental agency whose sole mission is to preserve the integrity of competition, inspire true sport, and protect the rights of clean athletes. In an effort to aid UFC athletes, as well as their support team members, in understanding the rules applicable to them, USADA provides comprehensive instruction on the UFC Anti-Doping Program website (https://UFC.USADA.org) regarding the testing process and prohibited substances, how to obtain permission to use a necessary medication, and the risks and dangers of taking supplements, as well as performance-enhancing and recreational drugs.

