Statement on Ray Borg

Due to personal reasons, UFC bantamweight Ray Borg has withdrawn from his bout with Merab Dvalishvili this weekend. Replacing him will be UFC newcomer Gustavo Lopez, who will compete against Dvalishvili in a 140 lb. catchweight bout.

Lopez will make his UFC debut riding a three-fight winning streak with all of those victories coming via first-round stoppage. Lopez also boasts an impressive 90 percent finishing rate in his MMA career and will look to make an emphatic statement on short notice.

UFC Fight Night: Eye vs. Calvillo takes place Saturday, June 13 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event airs live on ESPN and ESPN+ beginning at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT.