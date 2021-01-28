 Skip to main content
Announcements

Statement on Raquel Pennington

Athlete Accepts Sanction for Violation of UFC Anti-Doping Policy
Jan. 28, 2021

USADA announced today that Raquel Pennington, of Colorado Springs, Colo., has accepted a six-month sanction for a violation of the UFC® Anti-Doping Policy.

Pennington, 32, self-reported the use of two prohibited substances – 7-keto-DHEA and AOD-9064 – to USADA on November 17, 2020. As the result of the declaration, USADA collected an out-of-competition urine sample from Pennington, and subsequent analysis was consistent with her declared use of 7-keto-DHEA. 7-keto-DHEA (7-keto-dehydroepiandrosterone) is a non-Specified Substance in the class of Anabolic Agents and AOD-9064 is a non-Specified Substance in the class of Peptide Hormones, Growth Factors, Related Substances, and Mimetics. Both substances are prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and UFC Prohibited List.

During her self-report, Pennington provided information that she was prescribed and provided 7-keto-DHEA and AOD-9064 by a doctor to help treat a medical condition. After using the substances for a short period of time, she conducted research and learned that they were prohibited substances and immediately came forward about her use to USADA. Pennington was eligible for a reduction to the period of ineligibility based on her forthright declaration prior to sample collection and for her Full and Complete Cooperation.

Pennington’s six-month period of ineligibility began on November 17, 2020, the date she declared the use of prohibited substances and her positive sample was collected.

Read Full Statement

Community

The Good Fight Foundation: Making A Difference

The Good Fight Foundation heads into 2021 with exciting new goals and endless opportunities to help those in need.

More
Community

UFC extends commitment to Cleveland Clinic and…

UFC announces a five-year extension of its partnership with Cleveland Clinic

More
Community

UFC Raises $11,000 for The Bob Woodruff Foundation…

UFC sold more than 630 t-shirts, which resulted in an $11,000 contribution towards the foundation's 14th Annual Stand Up For Heroes Gala.

More