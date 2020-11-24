Statement on Raphael Pessoa

USADA announced today that Raphael Pessoa Nunes, of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, has accepted a one-year sanction for a violation of the UFC® Anti-Doping Policy.

Pessoa Nunes, 31, tested positive for hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) and its metabolites chlorothiazide and 4-amino-6-chloro-1,3-benzenedisulfonamide (ACB) as the result of a sample collected out-of-competition on March 4, 2020. HCTZ is a Specified Substance in the class of Diuretics and Masking Agents and is prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and UFC Prohibited List.

The reporting of the sample was delayed by laboratory closures due to COVID-19.

Pessoa Nunes’ one-year period of ineligibility began on March 4, 2020, the date his positive sample was collected.

