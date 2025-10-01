Statement On Ramazonbek Temirov

Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) announced today that Ramazonbek Temirov, of Kashkadarya, Uzbekistan, has accepted a 12-month period of ineligibility for a violation of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy (UFC ADP).

Temirov tested positive for the presence of Trimetazidine (TMZ), a drug used to treat heart failure and other cardiac conditions, in the class of hormone and metabolic modulators under the UFC ADP prohibited list. TMZ is prohibited at all times under the UFC ADP and was present in samples collected out-of-competition from Temirov on June 12, 2025, in Phuket, Thailand, and out-of-competition on July 4, 2025, also in Phuket, Thailand. Because Temirov was not notified of the June 12, 2025, adverse finding for TMZ until AFTER the collection on July 4, 2025, both adverse findings are combined into one violation under the UFC ADP rules.

Under the UFC ADP, CSAD evaluates each case and can reduce periods of ineligibility based on the athlete’s degree of fault and their level of cooperation. Temirov submitted to a detailed interview with CSAD and was transparent about his TMZ use. While Temirov failed to check on the status of this medication before he used it and failed to notify his prescribing doctor that he was a tested athlete, Temirov did present evidence that he was prescribed the drug for a reported medical condition and that he used the medication for a limited period of time, thus reducing any substantial performance-enhancing benefit.

Temirov’s 12-month suspension began on July 5, 2025, the date on which he was placed under a provisional suspension by CSAD.

CSAD independently administers the year-round anti-doping program for all UFC athletes. All biological sample collections and shipping under the UFC ADP are conducted by Drug Free Sport International (DFSI), the global leader in the anti-doping industry with more than 5,000 collection personnel worldwide. All biological samples collected under the UFC ADP are tested and analyzed at the WADA-accredited, Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory (SMRTL) in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. All information concerning the UFC ADP, including all of its written policies and athlete test statistics, can be found at ufcantidoping.com. These policies are available in multiple languages, including Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Korean, Japanese and Chinese.

CSAD also makes available a reporting mechanism for known and suspected abuse of performance-enhancing drugs in UFC at the email address tipline@csad.org.