Statement on UFC 252

Due to a positive COVID-19 test, Ion Cutelaba’s light heavyweight bout against Magomed Ankalaev has been canceled and will be rescheduled for a later date.

Rounding out the card will be the debut of two newcomers, Kai Kamaka and Tony Kelley. Kamaka, 25, is riding a five-fight win streak dating back to 2018, including his most recent win just two weeks ago. He faces Tony Kelley, who has finished his opponent in all but one of his victories.

UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 will proceed as scheduled with 11 bouts on Saturday, August 15th from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.