 Skip to main content
Announcements

Statement on UFC 252

Aug. 11, 2020

Due to a positive COVID-19 test, Ion Cutelaba’s light heavyweight bout against Magomed Ankalaev has been canceled and will be rescheduled for a later date. 

Rounding out the card will be the debut of two newcomers, Kai Kamaka and Tony Kelley. Kamaka, 25, is riding a five-fight win streak dating back to 2018, including his most recent win just two weeks ago. He faces Tony Kelley, who has finished his opponent in all but one of his victories. 

UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 will proceed as scheduled with 11 bouts on Saturday, August 15th from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Fight Coverage

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3 – The Trilogy

The UFC heavyweight championship is on the line on August 15 when Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier complete their trilogy in the main event of UFC 252

Watch the Video
Fight Coverage

UFC 252: Inside The Octagon

Dan Hardy and John Gooden are back to break down Stipe vs DC 3.

Watch the Video
Athletes

UFC 252 Countdown: Full Episode

Go behind the scenes with six athletes as they prepare for UFC 252, featuring Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier

Watch the Video