Statement On Jaqueline Amorim

Amorim tested positive for low levels of ostarine, a prohibited non-Specified Substance in the class of Anabolic Agents. Ostarine is prohibited at all times under the UFC ADP and UFC Prohibited List. Ostarine was detected in out-of-competition samples collected from Amorim on July 29, 2026, and August 17, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Because the second sample was collected before Amorim was notified of the adverse analytical finding from the first sample, the two findings were combined into a single violation.

During CSAD’s investigation, Amorim provided full and complete cooperation as defined under the UFC ADP. After reviewing the evidence, CSAD determined that the findings were consistent with exposure to low-level ostarine contamination rather than intentional use. This determination was based on several factors, including Amorim’ testing history, the low levels of ostarine detected in both samples, her use of multiple dietary supplements that had not been third-party tested and certified, and the documented prevalence of ostarine contamination in dietary supplements worldwide. The evidence also did not indicate that Amorim’ exposure provided her with any significant performance advantage.

Under the UFC ADP, CSAD may, in its sole discretion, reduce or suspend a period of ineligibility when an athlete provides full and complete cooperation. After considering the totality of the evidence, including the absence of evidence of intentional use and the lack of any significant performance advantage resulting from the low-level exposure, CSAD imposed a six-month period of ineligibility.

Amorim’ period of ineligibility began on August 17, 2026, the date she was notified of her provisional suspension in connection with the adverse analytical finding from her July 29, 2026, sample. Her period of ineligibility will expire on February 17, 2027.

CSAD independently administers the UFC’s year-round anti-doping program. Sample collections under the UFC ADP are conducted by Drug Free Sport International (DFSI), a global anti-doping organization with more than 5,000 trained collection personnel worldwide. All samples are analyzed at the WADA-accredited Sports Medicine and Research Testing Laboratory (SMRTL) in Salt Lake City, Utah. SMRTL also conducted the dietary supplement analysis associated with this case.

For more information about the UFC Anti-Doping Program, including program policies, athlete testing statistics, and guidance on the use of third-party tested and certified dietary supplements, visit ufcantidoping.com. Resources are available in multiple languages, including Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Korean, Japanese, and Chinese.

CSAD also maintains a confidential reporting mechanism for information regarding known or suspected performance-enhancing drug use in the UFC. Reports may be submitted to tipline@csad.org.