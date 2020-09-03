Statement on Oleksandr Doskalchuk

USADA announced today that Oleksandr Doskalchuk, of Irpin, Ukraine, has accepted a 14-month sanction for a violation of the UFC® Anti-Doping Policy.

Doskalchuk, 30, tested positive for the mesterolone metabolites 1α-methyl-5α-androstan-3α-ol-17-one, 1α-methyl-5α-androstan-3α,17β-diol and 1α-methyl-5α-androstan-3,6,16-triol-17-one as the result of a urine sample collected out-of-competition on June 6, 2020. Mesterolone is a non-Specified Substance in the class of Anabolic Agents and is prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and UFC Prohibited List.

During an investigation into the circumstances of the case, Doskalchuk provided evidence that a physician incorrectly prescribed him a prohibited medication containing mesterolone despite the fact that Doskalchuk sent him the UFC Wallet Card and requested treatment permitted under the rules. As such, USADA determined that Doskalchuk’s degree of fault was diminished and that he should receive a reduced period of ineligibility.

Doskalchuk received an additional reduction to the otherwise applicable period of ineligibility for his Full and Complete Cooperation. Under the revised UFC ADP announced on November 25, 2019, a Full and Complete Cooperation reduction may be granted in the event that an athlete demonstrates that they did not intend to enhance their performance and provided full, prompt, and truthful responses and information to all reasonable inquiries and requests for information.

Doskalchuk’s 14-month period of ineligibility began on June 6, 2020, the date his positive sample was collected.

