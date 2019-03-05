Statement on Muslim Salikhov

UFC announced today that the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has dismissed all pending charges against Muslim Salikhov regarding the three adverse analytical findings for the DHCMT long-term metabolite M3 in samples collected last year.

While under the jurisdiction of the UFC Anti-Doping Program over the last three years, USADA collected a total of ten samples from Salikhov. Due to the pattern of negative and positive findings and the known extended excretion time of this particular long-term metabolite, USADA concluded that recent ingestion was highly unlikely and that Salikhov retained no performance benefits based on the low-level presence of the long-term metabolite. Based on the dismissal of pending charges by USADA, Salikhov has been cleared to compete immediately.