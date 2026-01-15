Statement On Mohammed Usman

Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) announced today that Mohammed Usman, of Coral Springs, Florida, has accepted a 2-year and 6-month period of ineligibility for violations of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy (UFC ADP).

Usman tested positive for the presence of testosterone, a prohibited at all times substance in the class of Anabolic Agents on the UFC prohibited list, from an out of competition sample collected from him on September 8, 2025, in Coral Springs, Florida, USA. Usman was previously removed from his scheduled bout in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in October of last year due to the return of this positive test days before the event. Usman ultimately admitted to CSAD to the use of testosterone leading up to the Rio event, as well as the previous use of testosterone and the prohibited at all times peptide, BPC-157, earlier in 2025.

While Usman ultimately took responsibility for the above details, he did not do so in a timely fashion and not until CSAD confronted him with evidence they had independently collected during a detailed investigation of his use of these multiple prohibited substances as well as his attempt to deceive CSAD with a false explanation. Under the UFC ADP, if a UFC athlete uses multiple substances like Usman did and engages in deceptive or obstructive conduct to avoid the adjudication of an Anti-Doping Policy Violation like he did, then aggravating circumstances are determined to exist. While aggravating circumstances can double a standard suspension, because Usman ultimately admitted to the prohibited behavior, CSAD determined that a six-month addition to the standard 2-year suspension for using these substances was appropriate for these aggravating factors.

Usman’s accepted suspension began on October 9, 2025, the day he was notified of the positive test, removed from the Rio de Janeiro card and provisionally suspended. The suspension will end on April 9, 2028.

CSAD independently administers the UFC's year-round anti-doping program.

