Statement On Mike Davis vs Giga Chikadze

Mike Davis has been removed from his bout against Giga Chikadze on Saturday
May. 15, 2020
Due to complications with his weight cut unrelated to COVID-19, Mike Davis has been removed from his Saturday bout with Giga Chikadze at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville.
Stepping in for Davis in the featherweight bout will be UFC newcomer Irwin Rivera, pending medical clearance including a COVID-19 test. As a result, the commission has agreed to weigh in Rivera separately and he will not participate in today’s official weigh-ins and faceoffs.
The 11-fight UFC Fight Night card is headlined by the bout between Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris.
Fans voices come first
Favorite athlete? Fantasy match-ups? Comments? Leave 'em here!