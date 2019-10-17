Statement on Melissa Gatto

USADA announced today that Melissa Gatto Regonha, of Paraná, Brazil, has accepted a one-year sanction for a violation of the UFC® Anti-Doping Policy after testing positive for a prohibited substance.

Gatto Regonha, 23, tested positive for furosemide as the result of an out-of-competition urine sample she provided on June 5, 2019. Furosemide is a Specified Substance in the class of Diuretics and Masking Agents and prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency Prohibited List.

Gatto Regonha’s one-year period of ineligibility began on June 5, 2019, the date her positive sample was collected. Regonha’s positive test also falls under the jurisdiction of the Nevada State Athletic Commission, which has imposed a sanction in accordance with its rules.

