Statement On Maryna Moroz

Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) announced today that Maryna Moroz, of Boca Raton, Florida, has accepted a 1-year period of ineligibility for a violation of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy (UFC ADP).

Moroz tested positive for meldonium, a prohibited at all times substances in the class of Hormones and Metabolic Modulators on the UFC Prohibited List, from out of competition samples collected from her in Boca Raton, Florida, on June 25, 2025, and July 16, 2025. Because Moroz had not been notified of the first adverse sample at the time of the second sample collection on July 16, 2025, both adverse findings are considered a single violation under the UFC ADP.

Moroz provided medical documentation that she was under the care of a licensed physician who was treating her reported medical symptoms with meldonium. However, Moroz did not tell her physician that she was a drug tested athlete, did not check with UFC-provided resources about the prohibited status of meldonium and she did not submit an application for a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) to seek permission to use the otherwise prohibited substance for medical reasons.

CSAD further considered evidence submitted in this case by Moroz that she used the meldonium for a limited amount of time and that during her use of said substance, she did not have any bouts scheduled. Moroz submitted to a detailed interview with CSAD and as a result, CSAD determined that Moroz satisfied the “complete cooperation” clause of the UFC ADP in her interactions with CSAD. For these reasons, CSAD determined that an appropriate sanction under these circumstances was 1-year, which is a 1-year reduction from the standard 2-year sanction for meldonium. Moroz’s 1-year suspension began on July 17, 2025, the date on which she was first notified of her provisional suspension. Moroz’s 12-month period of ineligibility will be completed on July 17, 2026.

