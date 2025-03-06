Statement On Marcos Rogerio De Lima

Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) announced today that Marcos Rogerio De Lima, of Sao Paulo, Brazil, has accepted a one-year period of ineligibility for a violation of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy (UFC ADP).

De Lima tested positive for the presence of Anastrozole, a prohibited at all times substance in the class of Hormone and Metabolic Modulators on the UFC Prohibited List from an out of competition sample collected from him on January 13, 2025. De Lima submitted extensive medical documentation confirming a medical condition which necessitated the prescribed treatment of anastrozole. Anastrozole was clearly listed on the label’s listed ingredient of the prescribed, compounded substance that he consumed. However, De Lima neither checked on the prohibited status himself of the prescription before using it, nor contacted anyone within the UFC Anti-Doping Compliance Team for help to check the status of the prescription. Additionally, this is De Lima’s second violation under the UFC ADP, the first arising from a contaminated supplement he received and consumed from a compounding pharmacy in Brazil in 2017. Of importance in this case, his 2017 violation was also for the presence of Anastrozole in his system.

Notwithstanding the above facts in this case, De Lima fully cooperated with CSAD’s investigation, including submitting to a detailed interview and giving CSAD explicit consent to contact his prescribing physician in Brazil. De Lima’s physician provided CSAD with an explanation of De Lima’s medical examination and diagnosis, including medical documentation and imaging, and details of the prescribed treatment. The records and statements received by CSAD confirmed that De Lima was attempting to treat a medical condition and his use of Anastrozole effectively treated his condition as intended.

Under the UFC ADP, CSAD evaluates each case and can reduce periods of ineligibility based on the athlete’s degree of fault and their level of cooperation. While De Lima’s failed to do his due diligence before consuming the product containing Anastrozole, the medical records showed that he went to his physician to treat a medical condition, he was not seeking an athletic performance advantage and simply failed to check on the status of the medication and seek a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) for his use of Anastrozole. Additionally, De Lima executed all cooperation requests from CSAD concerning its investigation into this case.

CSAD has determined that the standalone sanction for this violation is a 6-month period of ineligibility, which is doubled to a 1-year sanction because this is his second violation under the UFC ADP. De Lima’s suspension began on January 24, 2025, the date that he was notified of his provisional suspension under the program, and he will be eligible to compete again in UFC events beginning on January 24, 2026.

CSAD independently administers the year-round anti-doping program for all UFC athletes. All biological sample collections and shipping under the UFC ADP are conducted by Drug Free Sport International (DFSI), the global leader in the anti-doping industry with more than 5,000 collection personnel worldwide. All information concerning the UFC ADP, including all of its written policies and athlete test statistics, can be located at ufcantidoping.com. These policies are available in multiple languages, including Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Korean, Japanese and Chinese.

CSAD also makes available a reporting mechanism for known and suspected abuse of performance-enhancing drugs in UFC at the email address tipline@csad.org.