Statement on Marc-Andre Barriault

USADA announced today that Marc-Andre Barriault, of Quebec, Canada, has accepted a six-month sanction for a violation of the UFC® Anti-Doping Policy.

Barriault, 30, tested positive for ostarine as the result of a urine sample collected in-competition by the Nevada State Athlete Commission (NSAC) on June 20, 2020 and a urine sample collected out-of-competition by USADA on July 30, 2020. Ostarine is a non-Specified Substance in the class of Anabolic Agents and prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and UFC Prohibited List.

After a thorough investigation into Barriault’s positive test, including follow-up testing, an evaluation of the circumstances surrounding his positive tests, and finding no evidence of intentional use, USADA resolved his case with a six-month period of ineligibility that is consistent with low-level ostarine cases with evidence of contamination. Barriault also received a reduction based on his Full and Complete Cooperation.

Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, if a situation arises where an athlete tests positive and is able to demonstrate by clear and convincing evidence that the cause of the positive test was due to a supplement certified by one of the certifiers in the UFC rules, he or she will not be subject to an anti-doping policy violation and will be permitted to compete after follow-up testing and there is no concern the athlete has received a performance enhancing benefit. UFC athletes have been advised to use only Certified Supplements to minimize the risks associated with supplement consumption.

Barriault’s period of ineligibility began on July 21, 2020, the date his temporary suspension was imposed by the NSAC. The NSAC has also imposed a sanction in accordance with its rules for the positive test that fell under its jurisdiction.

