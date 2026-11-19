Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) announced today that Manon Fiorot of Castagniers, France, has accepted a three-month period of ineligibility for a violation of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy (UFC ADP).

Fiorot tested positive for low levels of ostarine, a prohibited non-Specified Substance in the class of Anabolic Agents that is prohibited at all times under the UFC ADP. Ostarine was detected in an in-competition sample collected on September 12, 2026, at UFC Noche, where Fiorot competed against Alexa Grasso. Fiorot lost the bout. Before being notified of the adverse analytical finding from her September 12 sample, Fiorot provided an additional sample on October 19, 2026, which returned a negative result.

During CSAD's investigation, Fiorot provided full and complete cooperation, as defined under the UFC ADP. She detailed her work with a nutritionist in preparation for UFC Noche, explaining that the nutritionist had provided her with several dietary supplements during fight week that were new to her supplementation routine. Fiorot reported that she stopped using said supplements after fight week.

The nutritionist retained portions of the supplements provided to Fiorot, which were subsequently shipped to the Sports Medicine and Research Testing Laboratory (SMRTL), the UFC ADP's laboratory, for analysis. Two of the supplements tested positive for ostarine, containing approximately 2.8 micrograms per capsule and 9 micrograms per capsule, respectively.

For comparison, 1 milligram (1,000 micrograms) doses of ostarine have been used in clinical research. Accordingly, the amounts detected in the two supplements represented approximately 1/357th and 1/111th, respectively, of that reference amount per capsule.

After reviewing the evidence, CSAD determined that the findings were consistent with inadvertent exposure resulting from low-level ostarine contamination of the supplements, rather than intentional use. CSAD also concluded that the extremely low levels of ostarine present in the supplements did not provide Fiorot with any significant performance advantage.

Importantly, neither of the supplements provided to Fiorot had undergone third-party testing and certification. UFC athletes are routinely educated on the importance of using only dietary supplements that have been independently tested and certified as banned substance free to reduce the risk of inadvertent exposure to prohibited substances.

Under the UFC ADP, CSAD has discretion to reduce or suspend a period of ineligibility when an athlete provides full and complete cooperation. After considering the totality of the evidence, including the circumstances surrounding the supplement contamination, the absence of evidence of intentional use, the lack of any significant performance advantage, Fiorot’s negative result from her October 19th sample that is consistent with her reporting that she only used the supplements during fight week, and Fiorot's full cooperation, CSAD imposed a three-month period of ineligibility.

Fiorot's period of ineligibility began on October 19, 2026, the date she was notified of her provisional suspension in connection with the adverse analytical finding from her September 12 sample. Her period of ineligibility will expire on January 19, 2027.

Because this adverse sample was collected from Fiorot at UFC Noche held at The Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, the Arizona State Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts Commission also holds jurisdiction over the matter. CSAD has shared the sample and investigative results surrounding this matter with the Commission. The Arizona State Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts Commission has informed CSAD that they will recognize and give effect to the period of ineligibility imposed by CSAD and will not impose a separate disciplinary sanction.

CSAD independently administers the UFC's year-round anti-doping program. Sample collections under the UFC ADP are conducted by Drug Free Sport International (DFSI), a global anti-doping organization with more than 5,000 trained collection personnel worldwide. All athlete samples are analyzed at the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)-accredited Sports Medicine and Research Testing Laboratory (SMRTL) in Salt Lake City, Utah. SMRTL also conducted the dietary supplement analysis associated with this case.

For more information about the UFC Anti-Doping Program, including program policies, athlete testing statistics, and guidance on the use of third-party tested and certified dietary supplements, visit ufcantidoping.com. Resources are available in multiple languages, including Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Korean, Japanese, and Chinese.

CSAD also maintains a confidential reporting mechanism for information regarding known or suspected performance-enhancing drug use in the UFC. Reports may be submitted to tipline@csad.org.