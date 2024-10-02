Statement On Luis Pajuelo-Revilla

Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) announced today that Luis Pajuelo-Revilla of Tingo Maria, Huanuco, Peru, has accepted a 24-month sanction for a violation of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy (UFC ADP).

Pajuelo-Revilla tested positive for the presence of 19-norandrosterone and Isotope Ratio Mass Spectrometry (IRMS) analysis that reflected values consistent with the exogenous origin of testosterone and its metabolites, both anabolic steroids that are prohibited at all times, in a urine sample that was collected out of competition on August 5, 2024, in Lima, Peru. A subsequent sample collected from Pajuelo-Revilla on August 21, 2024, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, also tested positive for 19-norandrosterone and IRMS analysis consistent with the exogenous origin of testosterone. Pajuelo-Revilla admitted the use of deca-durabolin (nandrolone) leading up to these sample collections.

CSAD determined that an appropriate sanction for Pajuelo-Revilla’s adverse findings is a 24-month period of ineligibility. Pajuelo-Revilla’s suspension began on August 23, 2024, the day he was noticed of his first adverse finding in writing by CSAD and placed on a provisional suspension. Pajuelo-Revilla’s suspension will expire 24-months later, on August 23, 2026. After the return of these results and Pajuelo-Revilla’s admission of the use of deca-durabolin (nandrolone), the UFC terminated his contract.

CSAD independently administers the year-round anti-doping program for all UFC athletes. All biological sample collections and shipping under the UFC ADP are conducted by DFSI, the global leader in the anti-doping industry with more than 5,000 collection personnel worldwide. All information concerning the UFC ADP, including all of its written policies and athlete test statistics can be located at ufcantidoping.com. These policies are available in multiple languages, including Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Korean, Japanese and Chinese.

