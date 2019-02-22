Statement On Khalid Murtazaliev

USADA announced today that Khalid Murtazaliev, of Makhachkala, Russia, has accepted a two-year sanction for a violation of the UFC® Anti-Doping Policy after testing positive for a prohibited substance.

Murtazaliev, 25, tested positive for drostanolone and its metabolite 2α-methyl-5α-androstan-3α-ol-17-one as the result of out-of-competition urine samples he provided on October 3, 2018 and December 6, 2018. Drostanolone is a non-Specified Substance in the class of Anabolic Agents and prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List.

Murtazaliev’s two samples under the rules are treated as a single, first violation because the amount of drostanolone and its metabolite detected in both samples is consistent with administration via injection prior to the first sample collected on October 3, 2018. Murtazaliev’s two-year period of ineligibility began on October 3, 2018, the date his sample was collected.

