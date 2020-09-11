Statement on Jorge Gonzalez Villa

USADA announced today that Jorge Gonzalez Villa, of Mexico City, Mexico, has accepted a two-year sanction for a violation of the UFC® Anti-Doping Policy.

Gonzalez Villa, 36, tested positive for stanozolol metabolites 16β-hydroxystanozolol and 4β-hydroxystanozolol, drostanolone metabolite 2α-methyl-5α-androstan-3α-ol-17-one, and tamoxifen metabolite 3-hydroxy-4-methoxytamoxifen as the result of a urine sample collected out-of-competition on August 5, 2020. Stanozolol and drostanolone are non-Specified Substances in the class of Anabolic Agents, while tamoxifen is a Specified Substance in the class of Hormone and Metabolic Modulators. These substances are prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and UFC Prohibited List.

Upon being added to the UFC Anti-Doping Program, athletes are required to declare all medications and supplements they have used in the previous 12 months. An athlete who declares the prior use of a prohibited substance will not be deemed to have committed a violation but, depending on the substance, may be required to refrain from competition for a period of at least six months and provide at least two negative samples. Gonzalez Villa did not declare the use of stanozolol, drostanolone, or tamoxifen on his onboarding declaration forms.

As a result of his positive test, Gonzalez Villa was removed from a scheduled bout on August 22, 2020. Gonzalez Villa’s two-year period of ineligibility began on August 5, 2020, the date his positive sample was collected.

USADA conducts the year-round, independent anti-doping program for all UFC athletes. USADA is an independent, non-profit, non-governmental agency whose sole mission is to preserve the integrity of competition, inspire true sport, and protect the rights of clean athletes. In an effort to aid UFC athletes, as well as their support team members, in understanding the rules applicable to them, USADA provides comprehensive instruction on the UFC Anti-Doping Program website (https://UFC.USADA.org) regarding the testing process and prohibited substances, how to obtain permission to use a necessary medication, and the risks and dangers of taking supplements, as well as performance-enhancing and recreational drugs.

