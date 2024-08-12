Statement On Joilton Lutterbach

Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) announced today that Joilton Lutterbach of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, has accepted a 24-month sanction for a violation of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy (UFC ADP).

Lutterbach tested positive for the presence of 3a-Hydroxy-2a-methyl-5a-androstan-17-one, a metabolite of drostanolone, an anabolic steroid that is prohibited at all times, in a urine sample collected out of competition by Drug Free Sport International (DFSI), the biological sample collection and shipping agency of the UFC’s ADP, on June 8, 2024. After signing a bout agreement in late May to compete on the June 22, 2024, UFC card in Saudi Arabia, DFSI was able to promptly collect a sample from Lutterbach in Dusseldorf, Germany and request expedited laboratory analysis to have the sample results returned before the June 22nd card.

Upon being notified by UFC personnel of the positive test on June 20, 2024, at the UFC host hotel in Saudi Arabia, Lutterbach admitted to extensive use of drostanolone in the months before he was signed to a UFC contract. Upon being added to the UFC Anti-Doping Program, all athletes are required to declare the use of any prohibited substances they have used over the last 12 months. An athlete who makes such a declaration will not be deemed to have committed a violation, but depending on the substance and circumstances, may be required to refrain from competition for a period of at least 180 days and provide at least two negative sample results. Lutterbach did not declare his use of drostanolone on his onboarding declaration form while admitting that he realized he should have done so.

For these reasons, CSAD has determined that an appropriate sanction for Lutterbach’s adverse finding is a 24-month period of ineligibility. Lutterbach’s suspension began on June 23, 2024, the day he was notified of the adverse finding in writing by CSAD, and will expire 24-months later, on June 23, 2026. Immediately after the return of this result and Lutterbach’s admission of the use of drostanolone, the UFC terminated his contract.

CSAD independently administers the year-round anti-doping program for all UFC athletes. All biological sample collections and shipping under the UFC ADP are conducted by DFSI, the global leader in the anti-doping industry with more than 5,000 collection personnel worldwide. All information concerning the UFC ADP, including all of its written policies and athlete test statistics can be located at ufcantidoping.com. These policies are available in multiple languages, including Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Korean, Japanese and Chinese.

CSAD also makes available a reporting mechanism for known and suspected abuse of performance-enhancing drugs in UFC at the email address tipline@csad.org .