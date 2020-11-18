Statement on Jesse Ronson

USADA announced today that Jesse Ronson, of London, Ontario, Canada, has accepted a 20-month sanction for a violation of the UFC® Anti-Doping Policy.

Ronson, 34, tested positive for metabolite of metandienone (18-nor-17β-hydroxymethyl-17α-methylandrosta-1,4,13-triene-3-one) as the result of a sample collected out-of-competition on July 22, 2020. Metandienone (also known as methandienone) is a non-Specified Substance in the class of Anabolic Agents and is prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and UFC Prohibited List.

Upon being added to the UFC Anti-Doping Program, athletes are required to declare all medications and supplements they have used in the previous 12 months. An athlete who declares the prior use of a prohibited substance will not be deemed to have committed a violation but, depending on the substance, may be required to refrain from competition for a period of at least six months and provide at least two negative samples. Ronson did not declare the use of metandienone on his onboarding declaration forms.

Ronson received a reduction to the period of ineligibility for his Full and Complete Cooperation under the revised UFC ADP announced on November 25, 2019.

Ronson’s 20-month period of ineligibility began on July 22, 2020, the date his positive sample was collected.

