Statement on Jake Collier

USADA announced today that Rodney “Jake” Collier, of Union, Mo., has accepted a 10-month sanction for a violation of the UFC® Anti-Doping Policy after declaring the use of a product that listed and contained a prohibited substance, and testing positive for that prohibited substance.

Collier, 30, tested positive for Higenamine as the result of an out-of-competition urine sample he provided on December 27, 2018. Higenamine is a Specified Substance in the class of Beta-2 Agonists and prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List.

USADA determined that Collier was eligible for a reduction to the otherwise standard one-year period of ineligibility due his cooperation throughout the results management process and forthright declaration of the supplement on his doping control form. Collier’s 10-month period of ineligibility began on December 27, 2018, the date his positive sample was collected.

Read full USADA statement here.