Statement On Iasmin Lucindo

Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) announced today that Iasmin Lucindo Bezerra, of Fortaleza, Brazil, has accepted a nine-month period of ineligibility for violations of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy (UFC ADP).

Lucindo Bezerra tested positive for the presence of mesterolone, a prohibited-at-all-times substance in the class of Anabolic Agents on the UFC Prohibited List, from an out-of-competition sample collected on September 24, 2025, in Feira de Santana, Brazil. Upon notification of this adverse analytical finding from the laboratory, the UFC immediately removed Lucindo Bezerra from her scheduled bout on December 13, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Throughout CSAD’s investigation, the evidence collected indicated that Lucindo Bezerra did not intentionally use mesterolone to gain a performance advantage. She cooperated fully with CSAD’s investigation, including submitting to a detailed interview and providing official government documentation from a Brazilian pharmacy where she obtained compounded dietary supplements prior to the adverse finding. The documentation indicated that the pharmacy regularly compounded products containing mesterolone and could not rule out the possibility that legal dietary supplements provided to Lucindo Bezerra may have been inadvertently contaminated with mesterolone.

Lucindo Bezerra’s testing history also supported low-level exposure to mesterolone. She provided a negative sample in August 2025, as well as a negative sample in October 2025 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, before she was notified of the adverse finding. The estimated concentration of mesterolone in her September sample was minimal. However, because she had already used up some of the supplements obtained from the Brazilian pharmacy, CSAD was unable to definitively conclude that the low-level adverse finding resulted from a contaminated supplement.

UFC athletes are regularly educated that the only dietary supplements they use should be ones that are 3rd party tested and certified by one of UFC's approved 3rd party testing and certification companies. Additionally, UFC athletes are instructed to avoid dietary supplements that are compounded by pharmacies, especially in Brazil, due to the potential of contaminants appearing in said supplements as a result of the compounding process.

Under the UFC ADP, CSAD may, in its sole discretion, suspend any portion of a period of ineligibility when an athlete provides full and complete cooperation. CSAD determined that Lucindo Bezerra met this standard and, when combined with the evidence indicating she did not intentionally use or expose herself to significant quantities of mesterolone, imposed a nine-month period of ineligibility. Her suspension began on September 24, 2025, the date the adverse sample was collected, and will conclude on June 24, 2026.

Additionally, because Lucindo Bezerra was publicly identified as competing on the December 13, 2025, UFC card in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the time of the adverse sample collection, CSAD has provided the relevant testing data and supporting evidence to the Nevada Athletic Commission, which is separately adjudicating the matter under its own rules and regulations.

CSAD independently administers the UFC’s year-round anti-doping program. Biological sample collections under the UFC ADP are conducted by Drug Free Sport International (DFSI), a global leader in the anti-doping industry with more than 5,000 trained collection personnel worldwide. All samples are analyzed at the WADA-accredited Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory (SMRTL) in Salt Lake City, Utah.

For more information on the UFC Anti-Doping Program, including written policies and athlete testing statistics, visit ufcantidoping.com. Resources are available in multiple languages, including Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Korean, Japanese, and Chinese.

CSAD also provides a reporting mechanism for known or suspected use of performance-enhancing drugs in the UFC at tipline@csad.org.