UFC Black Logo Background
Announcements

Statement On Hamdy Abdelwahab

Feb. 3, 2023

USADA announced today that Hamdy Abdelwahab, of Bronx, N.Y., has accepted a two-year sanction for violations of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy.

Abdelwahab, 30, tested positive for methenolone (metenolone) and its metabolite (3α-hydroxy-1-methylene-5α-andostan-17-one) as the result of a sample collected in-competition on July 30, 2022, and a sample collected out-of-competition on August 27, 2022. Because Abdelwahab was not yet notified of his first positive test when his second test was collected, the two positive tests are combined into a single violation. Methenolone is a non-Specified Substance in the class of Anabolic Agents and is prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy (the Policy) and UFC Prohibited List.

Upon being added to the UFC Anti-Doping Program, athletes are required to declare prohibited substances they have used in the previous 12 months and the failure to make such a declaration, absent a compelling justification, is considered a tampering violation under section 2.5.2 of the Policy. Abdelwahab did not declare the use of methenolone on his onboarding declaration forms and did not establish a compelling justification for his failure to do so. Based on USADA’s investigation, it was determined that Abdelwahab used the prohibited substance and knew of his obligation to declare it. The evidence constitutes a tampering violation in addition to the violation for his positive test for methenolone.

Abdelwahab’s two-year period of ineligibility began on July 30, 2022, the date his first positive sample was collected. Abdelwahab’s positive test also falls under the jurisdiction of the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, which is resolving the case in accordance with its rules.

Jose Aldo of Brazil poses on the scale during the UFC 278 ceremonial weigh-in at Vivint Arena on August 19, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Hall Of Fame

José Aldo Named To UFC Hall Of Fame Class Of 2023

UFC today announced that former WEC and UFC featherweight champion José Aldo will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame’s ‘Modern Wing’ as a member of the Class of 2023.

Join UFC Featherweight Calvin Kattar As He Breaks Down The Featherweight Division Ahead Of UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski
Athletes

Featherweight Breakdown With Calvin Kattar | February…

Alexander Volkanovski of Australia reacts to his win over Max Holloway in the UFC featherweight championship fight during the UFC 276 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Alexander Volkanovski: Beating Makhachev Could Make Me…

UFC Featherweight Champion And Pound-For-Pound King Alexander Volkanovski Believes A Victory Over Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev At UFC 284 Could Cement His Legacy.

