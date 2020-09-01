Statement on Fight Island Cards

Update to UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana

Due to a positive COVID-19 test, Roman Kopylov has been removed from his middleweight bout with Tom Breese. Replacing him is undefeated Canadian UFC newcomer KB Bhullar, who has finished an impressive six of his eight wins in the first round. This bout will be moved to UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen on October 10.



UFC Fight Night headlined by top women’s bantamweight contenders Holly Holm and Irene Aldana, takes place this Saturday, October 3, from UFC FIGHT ISLAND on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island. The main card will begin at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, with the prelims exclusively on ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.



Update to UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Jung



Due to a positive COVID-19 test, No. 9 ranked UFC heavyweight Shamil Abdurakhimov has been removed from his bout with No. 13 ranked Ciryl Gane and will be replaced by UFC newcomer Ante Delija, who makes his debut having won eight of his last nine bouts.



UFC Fight Night headlined by top 5 featherweight contenders Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung, takes place Saturday, October 17, from UFC FIGHT ISLAND on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island. All bouts will stream exclusively on ESPN+ beginning with the main card at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT followed by the prelims at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.