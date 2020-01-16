Statement on Fabricio Werdum

Werdum, 42, received a reduction from the otherwise applicable period of ineligibility due to substantial assistance. Under the applicable rules, an athlete facing a period of ineligibility who provides information that leads to the discovery of another violation or which results in a criminal or disciplinary body discovering an offense, is eligible for a sanction reduction.

On April 25, 2018, he tested positive for trenbolone and its metabolite epitrenbolone following an out-of-competition urine test. Trenbolone is a non-Specified Substance in the class of Anabolic Agents and prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and the UFC Prohibited List. Werdum’s two-year period of ineligibility began on May 22, 2018, the date his provisional suspension was imposed.

