Statement on Eduarda Neves Santanna

USADA announced today that Eduarda Neves Santanna, of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, has received a one-year sanction for a violation of the UFC® Anti-Doping Policy.

Neves Santanna, 23, tested positive for LGD-4033 and its metabolite dihydroxy-LGD-4033 as the result of a urine sample collected out-of-competition on January 10, 2020. LGD-4033 is a non-Specified Substance in the class of Anabolic Agents and is prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and UFC Prohibited List.

This case was resolved under the revised UFC Anti-Doping Policy and Prohibited List, announced on January 14, 2021. The UFC Prohibited List establishes a default one-year sanction for positive tests involving Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs), like LGD-4033, that are detected and reported at urinary concentrations within an established range. The revised Policy accounts for cases involving athletes who have been truthful and fully cooperated with USADA’s investigative process, tested supplement products and are still unable to conclusively establish the source of their positive test. In these cases, ingestion from a contaminated product cannot be ruled out as SARMs have commonly been found as declared and undeclared ingredients in many dietary supplements.

Neves Santanna’s one-year period of ineligibility began on January 10, 2020, the date her positive sample was collected.

