Statement On Douglas Silva de Andrade

Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) announced today that Douglas Silva de Andrade, of Castanhal, Brazil, has accepted a 6-month period of ineligibility for a violation of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy (UFC ADP).

Silva de Andrade tested positive for the presence of furosemide, a prohibited at all times substance in the class of diuretics and masking agents on the UFC Prohibited List, from an out of competition sample collected from him on February 14, 2025, in Belem, Brazil. Upon notification of this result from the laboratory to CSAD, Silva de Andrade was removed from his upcoming scheduled bout immediately after making his contracted weight on February 28, 2025, in Las Vegas, NV.

Silva de Andrade provided a dietary supplement that he was consuming leading up to his sample provision on February 14, 2025. The supplement did not list furosemide on its label of listed ingredients. The supplement was shipped to and analyzed by the Sport Medicine and Research Testing Laboratory (SMRTL) in Salt Lake City, Utah, the testing and analysis laboratory of the UFC ADP. SMRTL detected furosemide in the supplement at a level consistent with the presence in Silva da Andrade’s sample. Additionally, a sealed container of the same supplement was independently procured by CSAD from Brazil and shipped to SMRTL for analysis. The independently procured and sealed supplement also contained furosemide at a level consistent with the presence of furosemide in Silva da Andrade’s sample.

To ensure that UFC athletes do not consume contaminated supplements like this one that can lead to adverse findings, all UFC athletes are educated that the only dietary supplements they should consume should be 3rd party tested by one of the UFC ADP’s approved dietary supplement 3rd party certification programs. Information about 3rd party supplement testing and the UFC’s approved supplement testing programs can be found at ufcantidoping.com. While there was no evidence of the intentional use of furosemide by Silva da Andrade, he did not follow the UFC ADP directions to UFC athletes to ONLY consume approved 3rd party tested supplements.

Silva da Andrade’s 6-month suspension began on February 28, 2025, the date on which he was placed under a provisional suspension and removed from his upcoming card. Under the UFC ADP, he will be eligible to compete again in UFC events on August 28, 2025. However, CSAD has also provided this result and other information to the Nevada Athletic Commission, who retains jurisdiction over this case due to Silva de Andrade’s scheduled bout in Nevada at the time this sample was collected.

CSAD independently administers the year-round anti-doping program for all UFC athletes. All biological sample collections and shipping under the UFC ADP are conducted by Drug Free Sport International (DFSI), the global leader in the anti-doping industry with more than 5,000 collection personnel worldwide. All information concerning the UFC ADP, including all of its written policies and athlete test statistics, can be located at ufcantidoping.com. These policies are available in multiple languages, including Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Korean, Japanese and Chinese.

CSAD also makes available a reporting mechanism for known and suspected abuse of performance-enhancing drugs in UFC at the email address tipline@csad.org.