Statement On Danylo Voievodkin

Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) announced today that Danylo Voievodkin, of Fastiv, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, has accepted a 24-month period of ineligibility for a violation of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy (UFC ADP).

Voievodkin tested positive for the presence of Meldonium, a prohibited at all times substance in the class of Hormone and Metabolic Modulators on the UFC Prohibited List, from an out of competition sample collected from him on October 17, 2024, in Vilnius, Lithuania. The evidence in this case reflected that sometime after Voivodkin competed in his Dana White Contender Series event in September of 2024, where he was awarded a UFC contract, he used Meldonium after he was onboarded into the UFC’S Anti-Doping Program’s (UFC ADP’s) Registered Testing Pool.

CSAD has further determined that no mitigating factors exist in this case to warrant a departure from the standard 24-month sanction for the use of Meldonium, a non-specified substance under the UFC ADP.

Voievodkin’s 24-month suspension began on November 10, 2024, the date on which he was placed under a provisional suspension.

CSAD independently administers the year-round anti-doping program for all UFC athletes. All biological sample collections and shipping under the UFC ADP are conducted by Drug Free Sport International (DFSI), the global leader in the anti-doping industry with more than 5,000 collection personnel worldwide. All information concerning the UFC ADP, including all of its written policies and athlete test statistics, can be located at ufcantidoping.com. These policies are available in multiple languages, including Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Korean, Japanese and Chinese.

CSAD also makes available a reporting mechanism for known and suspected abuse of performance-enhancing drugs in UFC at the email address tipline@csad.org.