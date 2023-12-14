Statement on Daniel Rodriguez

Rodriguez, 36, tested positive for ostarine (enobosarm) and LGD-4033 (ligandrol), and its metabolite dihydroxy-LGD-4033, as the result of a urine sample collected out-of-competition on July 28, 2023. Ostarine and LGD-4033 are non-Specified Substances in the class of Anabolic Agents and are prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and UFC Prohibited List.

The UFC Prohibited List establishes a default one-year sanction for positive tests involving Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs), like ostarine and LGD-4033, in circumstances where they are reported at urinary concentrations between 0.1 ng/mL and 1 ng/mL and the athlete is not able to demonstrate based on a balance of probabilities that their positive test arose from supplement contamination. In this case, however, Rodriguez received a reduction to a one-year period of ineligibility because he was able to prove that his positive test was caused by a contaminated product, and the low levels detected in the product would not have benefited his performance.

Rodriguez’s three-month period of ineligibility began on August 17, 2023, the date his provisional suspension was imposed. Rodriguez’s positive test also falls under the jurisdiction of the Nevada State Athletic Commission, which has resolved the case in accordance with its rules.

