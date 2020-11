Due to a positive COVID-19 test, Landon Quinones has been removed from his scheduled Dana White’s Contender Series lightweight bout with Shaheen Santana, Tuesday, November 10. Santana will now compete against Natan Levy in a catchweight bout at 160 lbs.

Season 4, Episode 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series will proceed Tuesday, November 10, live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.