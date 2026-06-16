Statement On Conor McGregor

McGregor has been tested 19 times over the past two years, including 12 times in 2026, making him the most tested athlete during this time.

Any suggestion that UFC’s decision to end its partnership with USADA was related to Conor McGregor is categorically false. Internal communications and documentation clearly show that discussions regarding a transition away from USADA began months before any conversations involving McGregor.

This narrative is a continued attempt by USADA leadership to misrepresent the facts surrounding UFC's unilateral decision to terminate our agreement with them and instead choose to partner with a far more competent, organized, and sophisticated testing group comprised of Drug Free Sport, Combat Sports Anti-Doping, and SMRTL labratories.

The health and safety of our athletes remain our highest priority. We fully support Conor McGregor and look forward to his return to the Octagon this summer.