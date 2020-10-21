Statement on Chase Sherman

Upon being added to the UFC Anti-Doping Program, an athlete who voluntarily and promptly discloses the use of a prohibited substance prior to testing will not be deemed to have committed a violation if they test positive from the prior use. While Sherman provided sufficient evidence that his use of anastrozole occurred prior to entering the program, he did not declare anastrozole on his onboarding declaration form and therefore he faces a violation for the presence of the substance in his sample.

Sherman received an additional reduction to the period of ineligibility for his Full and Complete Cooperation. Under the revised UFC ADP announced on November 25, 2019, a Full and Complete Cooperation reduction may be granted in the event that an athlete demonstrates that they did not intend to enhance their performance and provided full, prompt, and truthful responses and information to all reasonable inquiries and requests for information.

Sherman’s nine-month period of ineligibility began on May 13, 2020, the date his positive sample was collected.

Sherman’s positive test also falls under the jurisdiction of the Florida State Boxing Commission, which is resolving the case in accordance with its rules.

