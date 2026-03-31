Statement On Carol Foro

Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) announced today that Caroline Foro Antunes (Carol Foro), of Brasilia, Brazil, has accepted a six-month period of ineligibility for a violation of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy (UFC ADP).

Foro tested positive for the presence of furosemide, a prohibited at all times diuretic in the Diuretics and Masking Agents class of the UFC Prohibited List, from an out-of-competition sample collected on January 6, 2026, in Brasilia, Brazil. Upon notification of this adverse analytical finding from the laboratory, the UFC immediately removed Foro from her upcoming scheduled bout on March 28, 2026, in Seattle, Washington, USA.

Foro submitted a dietary supplement that she was using leading up to this adverse finding for testing and analysis. Laboratory analysis determined that the supplement contained furosemide, at a level that was consistent with the estimated concentration in her January 6, 2026, provided biological sample. Additionally, a sealed bottle of the same supplement was obtained and sent for laboratory analysis. The sealed supplement also contained a similar level of furosemide. It should be noted that the supplement was not 3rd party tested by one of the UFC Anti-Doping Program’s approved 3rd party dietary supplement certifier programs, like all UFC athletes are educated are the only dietary supplements they should consume, from the moment they join the UFC registered testing pool.

Under the UFC ADP, CSAD may, in its sole discretion, suspend any period of ineligibility when an athlete provides full and complete cooperation. CSAD determined that Foro met this standard and, when combined with the evidence indicating she did not intentionally use furosemide, imposed a six-month period of ineligibility. Her suspension began on January 6, 2026, the date the adverse sample was collected, and will conclude on July 6, 2026.

CSAD independently administers the UFC’s year-round anti-doping program. Biological sample collections under the UFC ADP are conducted by Drug Free Sport International (DFSI), a global leader in the anti-doping industry with more than 5,000 trained collection personnel worldwide. All samples are analyzed at the WADA-accredited Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory (SMRTL) in Salt Lake City, Utah. SMRTL also executed the dietary supplement analysis in this case.

For more information on the UFC Anti-Doping Program, including written policies, athlete testing statistics and information on using only 3rd party tested and certified dietary supplements, visit ufcantidoping.com. Resources are available in multiple languages, including Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Korean, Japanese, and Chinese.

CSAD also provides a reporting mechanism for known or suspected use of performance-enhancing drugs in the UFC at tipline@csad.org.