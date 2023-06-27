Statement On Braxton Smith

USADA announced today that Braxton Smith, of San Antonio Texas, has accepted a two-year sanction for a violation of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy.

Smith, 34, tested positive for exogenous administration of testosterone and/or its precursors, as the result of a samples collected out-of-competition on April 19, 2023 and May 4, 2023 and in-competition on May 6, 2023. Because Smith was not yet notified of his first positive test when his second and third tests were collected, the three positive tests are combined into a single violation, as required under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy.

Smith’s urine sample was analyzed using a specialized test, known as Carbon Isotope Ratio (CIR) testing, that differentiates between anabolic androgenic steroids (AAS) naturally produced by the body and prohibited anabolic agents of external origin. The CIR test confirmed the presence of testosterone and/or its metabolites of external origin in Smith’s urine sample. All AAS are non-Specified Substances in the class of Anabolic Agents and prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and UFC Prohibited List.

Upon being added to the UFC Anti-Doping Program, athletes are required to declare prohibited substances they have used in the previous 12 months. An athlete who makes such declaration will not be deemed to have committed a violation but, depending on the substance, may be required to refrain from competition for a period of at least six months and provide at least two negative samples. Smith did not declare the use of any AAS on his onboarding declaration form.

Smith’s two-year period of ineligibility began on April 19, 2023, the date his first positive sample was collected. Because Smith lost his bout on May 6, 2023, there are no result to be disqualified. Smith’s positive tests also fall under the jurisdiction of the New Jersey State Athletic Commission, which is resolving the case in accordance with its rules.

