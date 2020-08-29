Statement On Ankalaev vs Cutelaba

Due to a positive COVID-19 test, Ion Cutelaba’s light heavyweight bout against Magomed Ankalaev has been removed from today’s card and will be rescheduled for a later date.

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Rakic takes place today from UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event will be simulcast live on ESPN and ESPN+ beginning at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT with the main card airing exclusively on ESPN+ at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT.