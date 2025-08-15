Statement On Alvin Hines

Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) announced today that Alvin Hines, of Deer River, Minnesota, has accepted a 1-year period of ineligibility for a violation of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy (UFC ADP).

Hines tested positive for the presence of the anabolic steroids Drostanolone, its metabolite, 3a-Hydroxy-2a-methyl-5a-androstan-17-one and testosterone metabolites, as well as a metabolite of Tamoxifen, 3-Hydroxy-4-methooxytamoxifen, a hormone and metabolic modulator. All of these substances are prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Program and were present in samples collected out-of-competition from Hines on June 20, 2025, in Superior, Minnesota, in-competition on June 28, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and out-of-competition on July 5, 2025, in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. The evidence in this case reflected that Hines consumed these substances BEFORE he was signed to the UFC, however, he knowingly failed to disclose their use when his onboarding into the UFC Anti-Doping Program was completed on June 16, 2025.

Notwithstanding the above facts in this case, Hines fully cooperated with CSAD’s investigation, including submitting to a detailed interview and providing CSAD with explicit details of his use of the above substances prior to joining the UFC, including his belief that these substances would no longer be present in his system when he signed with the UFC and was tested.

Under the UFC ADP, CSAD evaluates each case and can reduce periods of ineligibility based on the athlete’s degree of fault and their level of cooperation. While Hines failed to disclose his prior use of these substances during onboarding, the estimated concentrations of these substances in Hines’ samples were reflective that they were near the tail end of excretion and supported his explanation of their use prior to being signed to the UFC and entering the UFC registered testing pool.

Hines’ 1-year suspension began on July 11, 2025, the date on which he was placed under a provisional suspension. Additionally, the Nevada State Athletic Commission, who regulated Hines’ fight on June 28, 2025, where he tested positive in-competition, also retains jurisdiction over this matter and will separately adjudicate Hines’ adverse findings.

