Statement On Alibi Idiris

Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) announced today that Alibi Idiris, of Aktobe, Kazakhstan, has accepted a twelve (12)-month period of ineligibility for a violation of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy (UFC ADP).

Idiris tested positive for the presence of hydrochlorothiazide, a prohibited at all times diuretic in the Diuretics and Masking Agents class of the UFC Prohibited List, from an in-competition sample collected on February 21, 2026, in Houston, Texas, surrounding the UFC Fight Night card in said location. Idiris was victorious in his fight that night against Ode Osborne.

Upon notification of this adverse finding, Idiris has been fully cooperative with CSAD. Idiris provided information that he took a product that contained hydrochlorothiazide on Thursday of fight week to help him make the contracted weight on Friday, February 20, 2026, at the event’s official weigh in. Although Idiris has been fully cooperative with CSAD, CSAD is not suspending or reducing any period of his ineligibility due to the seriousness of knowingly using a diuretic during fight week and the advantage that he received in making his contracted weight. Idiris’s suspension began on February 21, 2026, the day he provided his adverse, in-competition biological sample. His suspension will terminate on February 21, 2027.

Additionally, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations (TDLR), who regulated Idiris’ fight on February 21, 2026, where he tested positive in-competition, also retains jurisdiction over this matter and will separately adjudicate Idiris’ adverse finding under TDLR rules. Because hydrochlorothiazide is also a prohibited substance under TDLR rules, TDLR will be responsible for amending the result of Idiris’ fight against Osborne. CSAD has provided all relevant information concerning this case to TDLR.

CSAD independently administers the UFC’s year-round anti-doping program. Biological sample collections under the UFC ADP are conducted by Drug Free Sport International (DFSI), a global leader in the anti-doping industry with more than 5,000 trained collection personnel worldwide. All samples are analyzed at the WADA-accredited Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory (SMRTL) in Salt Lake City, Utah.

For more information on the UFC Anti-Doping Program, including written policies, athlete testing statistics and information on using only 3rd party tested and certified dietary supplements, visit ufcantidoping.com. Resources are available in multiple languages, including Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Korean, Japanese, and Chinese.

CSAD also provides a reporting mechanism for known or suspected use of performance-enhancing drugs in the UFC at tipline@csad.org.