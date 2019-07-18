Statement on Alen Amedovski

Amedovski, 31, tested positive for Carboxy-THC, the pharmacologically-active cannabinoid metabolite of cannabis, marijuana and/or hashish, at a urinary concentration exceeding the Decision Limit for this Threshold Substance, stemming from an in-competition sample collected on April 20, 2019, at Fight Night 149 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Cannabis, marijuana and hashish are in the class of Cannabinoids and are Specified Substances prohibited in-competition under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List.

Amedovski accepted a six-month period of ineligibility, which began on April 20, 2019, the day his positive sample was collected. Based on Amedovski’s successful completion of a USADA approved drug awareness and management program, his period of ineligibility was reduced by three months.

Athletes are advised that the use of a substance or medication out-of-competition, that is prohibited only in-competition, may result in an anti-doping rule violation if the prohibited substance is still present in their body when tested at a competition. USADA cannot predict the clearance time for any substance for any particular individual. If an athlete needs to therapeutically use a substance prohibited in-competition and they are nearing a competition, they are strongly encouraged to contact USADA to learn if they need a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE).

