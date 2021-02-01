Statement on Abu Azaitar

USADA announced today that Abu Azaitar, of Rabat, Morocco, has accepted a seven-month sanction for a violation of the UFC® Anti-Doping Policy.

Azaitar, 34, tested positive for tamoxifen and/or tamoxifen metabolite 3-hydroxy-4-methoxy-tamoxifen as the result of urine samples collected on August 25, 2020, September 4, 2020, September 9, 2020 and September 17, 2020. Tamoxifen is a Specified Substance in the class of Hormone and Metabolic Modulators and is prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and UFC Prohibited List.

After being notified of his positive test, Azaitar provided evidence (including medical records), that he was prescribed tamoxifen by a physician to treat symptoms. Tamoxifen is a selective estrogen receptor modulator used therapeutically to treat certain types of cancer in females and also prescribed off-label for males with various other conditions. Although the substance was taken at the direction of a physician, Azaitar lacked a valid Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) and his subsequent application for a retroactive TUE was denied due to lack of sufficient medical justification. Under the applicable rules, Azaitar was eligible for a reduction to the period of ineligibility based on the specific circumstances of his case and for his Full and Complete Cooperation.

Azaitar’s seven-month period of ineligibility began on August 25, 2020, the date his first positive sample was collected.

