 Skip to main content
Announcements

Statement on Abu Azaitar

Athlete has accepted a seven-month sanction.
Feb. 1, 2021

USADA announced today that Abu Azaitar, of Rabat, Morocco, has accepted a seven-month sanction for a violation of the UFC® Anti-Doping Policy.

Azaitar, 34, tested positive for tamoxifen and/or tamoxifen metabolite 3-hydroxy-4-methoxy-tamoxifen as the result of urine samples collected on August 25, 2020, September 4, 2020, September 9, 2020 and September 17, 2020. Tamoxifen is a Specified Substance in the class of Hormone and Metabolic Modulators and is prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and UFC Prohibited List.

After being notified of his positive test, Azaitar provided evidence (including medical records), that he was prescribed tamoxifen by a physician to treat symptoms. Tamoxifen is a selective estrogen receptor modulator used therapeutically to treat certain types of cancer in females and also prescribed off-label for males with various other conditions. Although the substance was taken at the direction of a physician, Azaitar lacked a valid Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) and his subsequent application for a retroactive TUE was denied due to lack of sufficient medical justification. Under the applicable rules, Azaitar was eligible for a reduction to the period of ineligibility based on the specific circumstances of his case and for his Full and Complete Cooperation.

Azaitar’s seven-month period of ineligibility began on August 25, 2020, the date his first positive sample was collected.

Read Full Statement

Community

The Good Fight Foundation: Making A Difference

The Good Fight Foundation heads into 2021 with exciting new goals and endless opportunities to help those in need.

More
Community

UFC extends commitment to Cleveland Clinic and…

UFC announces a five-year extension of its partnership with Cleveland Clinic

More
Community

UFC Raises $11,000 for The Bob Woodruff Foundation…

UFC sold more than 630 t-shirts, which resulted in an $11,000 contribution towards the foundation's 14th Annual Stand Up For Heroes Gala.

More