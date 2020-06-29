Statement On 2020 UFC International Fight Week Cancellation
UFC IFW 2020 has been canceled due to the limitations on public gatherings
Jun. 29, 2020
UFC International Fight Week 2020, originally scheduled to take place from Tuesday, July 7, through Sunday, July 12, in Las Vegas has been canceled due to the limitations on public gatherings.
UFC is committed to delivering the best experience for its fans and looks forward to welcoming them back to Las Vegas for UFC International Fight Week in 2021.
The 2020 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Toyo Tires®, will take place later this year and will be streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS®. Details will be announced at a later date. Please visit UFCFIGHTWEEK.com for more information.