Statement On 2020 UFC International Fight Week Cancellation

UFC is committed to delivering the best experience for its fans and looks forward to welcoming them back to Las Vegas for UFC International Fight Week in 2021.

The 2020 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Toyo Tires®, will take place later this year and will be streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS®. Details will be announced at a later date. Please visit UFCFIGHTWEEK.com for more information.