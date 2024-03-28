The State Of UFC During UFC 100 And 200

Brock Lesnar vs Frank Mir

In the main event, Brock Lesnar defends his UFC heavyweight title against Frank Mir, the first man to defeat him in MMA.

In round two, Lesnar easily takes Mir down after a leg kick. Despite Mir's efforts to fight back, Lesnar dominates on the ground, delivering a relentless barrage of strikes. The referee stops the fight at 1:48 of the second round, awarding Lesnar the TKO victory as he retains his title.

Dan Henderson vs Michael Bisping

This was a showdown between the two coaches from season nine of The Ultimate Fighter.

Bisping tried to land kicks while Henderson stuck to punching. Henderson's relentless attack led to a big win as he landed a knockout blow in the second round, using his famous "H bomb."

Henderson's knockout became one of the most memorable moments in UFC history.

Hall of Famers Inducted Around UFC 100:

Mark Coleman: As the first UFC heavyweight champion Mark Coleman was a pioneer in every sense. He was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame’s Pioneer Wing in 2008 and Fight Wing Class in 2016 for his fight against Pete Williams at UFC 17.

Chuck Liddell: The UFC light heavyweight icon and former champion earned his induction for his explosive fighting style and monumental impact on the sport. The “Iceman” was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame Pioneer Wing in 2009.

