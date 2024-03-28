 Skip to main content
A general view of the arena during the UFC 200 event on July 9, 2016 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)
UFC 300

The State Of UFC During UFC 100 And 200

A Look Back On The State Of The UFC During 100 And 200 Before We Reach Another Milestone Event With UFC 300.
By Marlin Cortez • Mar. 28, 2024

The UFC has come a long way from its humble beginnings in the early 90s, evolving into a global phenomenon that captures and inspires fans worldwide. Along this journey, certain events stand out as pivotal moments in the sport's history, none more so than UFC 100 and UFC 200. These landmark events not only showcased the best of MMA but also marked significant milestones in the UFC's evolution.

Let’s delve into the state of the UFC during the times of UFC 100 and UFC 200, exploring the champions reigning at the pinnacle of their divisions, the emergence of new talent with notable debuts, memorable moments that defined these events, and the enduring legacy of the fighters who cemented their place in MMA history.

UFC 100

General view during UFC 100 at Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 11, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
July 11, 2009 

Mandalay Bay Events Center, Las Vegas Nevada

Champions at the start of UFC 100:

Lightweight: BJ Penn

Welterweight: Georges St-Pierre

Middleweight: Anderson Silva

Light heavyweight: Lyoto Machida

Heavyweight: Brock Lesnar

Debuts around UFC 100:

  • Jon Jones on August 9, 2008, at UFC 87.
  • Jim Miller on October 18, 2008 at UFC 89.
  • Dan Hardy on October 18, 2008 at UFC 89.
  • Junior Dos Santos on October 25, 2008 at UFC 90.
  • Rafael Dos Anjos on November 14, 2008 at UFC 91.

Notable Moments From UFC 100:

Brock Lesnar (black/white shorts) def. Frank Mir (red shorts) - TKO - 1:48 round 2 during UFC 100 at Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 11, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Brock Lesnar vs Frank Mir 

In the main event, Brock Lesnar defends his UFC heavyweight title against Frank Mir, the first man to defeat him in MMA.

In round two, Lesnar easily takes Mir down after a leg kick. Despite Mir's efforts to fight back, Lesnar dominates on the ground, delivering a relentless barrage of strikes. The referee stops the fight at 1:48 of the second round, awarding Lesnar the TKO victory as he retains his title.

Dan Henderson vs Michael Bisping

This was a showdown between the two coaches from season nine of The Ultimate Fighter.

Bisping tried to land kicks while Henderson stuck to punching. Henderson's relentless attack led to a big win as he landed a knockout blow in the second round, using his famous "H bomb."

Henderson's knockout became one of the most memorable moments in UFC history.

Hall of Famers Inducted Around UFC 100:

Mark Coleman: As the first UFC heavyweight champion Mark Coleman was a pioneer in every sense. He was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame’s Pioneer Wing in 2008 and Fight Wing Class in 2016 for his fight against Pete Williams at UFC 17.

Chuck Liddell: The UFC light heavyweight icon and former champion earned his induction for his explosive fighting style and monumental impact on the sport. The “Iceman” was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame Pioneer Wing in 2009. 

UFC 200: Tate vs Nunes

An overhead view of the Octagon as Amanda Nunes of Brazil secures a rear choke submission against Miesha Tate during the UFC 200 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 9, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
July 9, 2016

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Nevada

Champions At The Start Of UFC 200:

Strawweight: Joanna Jędrzejczyk

Flyweight: Demetrious Johnson

Bantamweight: Dominick Cruz

Women’s bantamweight: Miesha Tate

Featherweight: Jose Aldo

Lightweight: Eddie Alvarez

Welterweight: Robbie Lawler

Middleweight: Michael Bisping

Light heavyweight: Jon Jones

Heavyweight: Stipe Miocic

Debuts Around UFC 200:

  • Randy Brown on January 30, 2016 at UFC Fight Night: Johnson vs Bader
  • Curtis Blaydes on April 10, 2016 at UFC Fight Night: Rothwell vs dos Santos
  • Marcin Tybura on April 10, 2016 at UFC Fight Night: Rothwell vs dos Santos
  • Josh Emmett on May 8, 2016 at UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Arlovski
  • Belal Muhammad on July 7, 2016 at UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Alvarez
  • Tatiana Suarez on July 8, 2016 at The Ultimate Fighter 23 Finale
  • Marvin Vettori on August 20, 2016 at UFC 207
  • Jack Hermansson on September 3, 2016 at UFC Fight Night: Arlovski vs Barnett
  • Alexa Grasso on November 5, 2016 at The Ultimate Fighter Latin America 3 Finale: Dos Anjos vs Ferguson
  • Tyson Pedro on November 16, 2016 at UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Brunson
  • Alexander Volkanovski on November 26, 2016 at UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Brunson
  • Irene Aldana on December 17, 2016 at UFC Fight Night: VanZant vs Waterson
  • Paul Craig on December 17, 2016 at UFC Fight Night: VanZant vs Waterson

Notable Moments From UFC 200:

Amanda Nunes punches Miesha Tate during the UFC 200 event on July 9, 2016 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)
Miesha Tate vs Amanda Nunes

Having two women headlining the UFC 200 event was a big deal. Nunes rocked Tate with a barrage of right hands in the first round, causing Tate to crumple against the fence. Nunes then wrapped her up on the ground, securing a rear naked choke victory to claiming the women's 135-pound title.

Jose Aldo vs Frankie Edgar

In the Jose Aldo versus Frankie Edgar fight, Aldo snagged the interim UFC featherweight crown with a unanimous decision win at UFC 200. The first round was a technical kickboxing match, with Edgar being aggressive and Aldo being cautious. But Aldo started letting loose with strikes toward the end of the round. 

The next rounds were a wild back-and-forth, with both fighters landing big shots. Despite Aldo's counterattacks, Edgar kept charging forward, showing his warrior’s heart. Aldo showcased his skills by defending takedowns and landing powerful counters. This victory was Aldo's second win over Edgar.

Hall of Famers Inducted Around UFC 200:

BJ Penn: Modern Wing Class of 2015

Bas Rutten: Pioneer Wing, Class of 2015

Don Frye: Pioneer Wing, Class of 2016

Minotauro Nogueira: Pioneer Wing, Class of 2016

Bob Meyrowitz: Contributor Wing, Class of 2016

