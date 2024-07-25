State Of MMA In The United Kingdom

Edwards, the current UFC welterweight champion, made his UFC debut in 2014, losing to Cláudio Silva. After that, he would go on to secure back-to-back wins before losing to Usman in their first meeting, but it wouldn’t be the last time the two met. In fact, since his loss to Usman in 2015, Edwards has gone on a 13-fight unbeaten streak. He had one no contest, against Belal Muhammad, whom he faces once again this weekend in Manchester, England.

At UFC 278, Edwards became the first Jamaican-born UFC champion and the second to come from the UK, after he landed a head kick that knocked Usman out cold in the final minute of the fight. The belt was coming back to England, and it has stayed there with Edwards since then. He went on to defeat Usman once again to conclude their trilogy and, most recently, faced Colby Covington in December to notch another title defense.

Edwards spent most of his life in Birmingham, England, just a short ride south of Manchester. Being able to bring the belt back to Birmingham after his win against Usman was special, and he reflected on it earlier this week.