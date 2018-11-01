The Stars Come Out for the UFC Seasonal Press Conference

Moraes wasn’t rattled by his opponent’s words and instead he just offered up a chilling promise when responding to Cejudo.

“I’m going to silence ‘The Messenger,’” Moraes said. “No more gold medal. No more every fight with the belt. That’s it and that’s all. You’ll see. June 8, I’m going to knock you out.”

The month of June will then close out on June 29 with a rematch between two former welterweight champions, as Tyron Woodley meets Robbie Lawler in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Minnesota.

Woodley was anxious to get back to another title shot after falling to new champion Kamaru Usman in March, and that’s why he was more than happy to face Lawler for a second time.

“I’m just trying to get my belt back.,” Woodley said. “That was the mindset. If it’s through Robbie, then let’s do it.”

The fight serves as a shot at redemption for Lawler, who was knocked out by Woodley in the first round when they met back in 2016. Stoic as ever, Lawler didn’t feed too much into the idea of revenge, but rather just another opportunity to do what he loves most.

“I’m not too worried about what happened in the past. It’s all about getting better, working on my skills,” Lawler said. “This is a big fight, main event in Minneapolis. I’m excited to fight and try to whoop somebody’s butt.”