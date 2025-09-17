Standouts From Dana White's Contender Series, Season 8

It has been a wildly entertaining year featuring a number of intriguing prospects, including record-setter Baisangur Susurkaev, who earned a contract on the opening week, collected his first UFC victory four days later in Chicago at UFC 319 and is already scheduled for his sophomore appearance, which comes against Eric McConico at UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. But while this season’s new arrivals are largely prepping to make the walk for the first time and still waiting to impress, several members of last season’s outstanding graduating class have already been making waves in their respective divisions.

Meet Us In Perth? UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs Reyes, Tickets On Sale Now

At the close of last year, I stated my belief that the DWCS Class of ’24 had the opportunity to be the best in the show’s history, and the 15 athletes highlighted below are helping to make that look an outstanding prediction, if I do say so myself.

Here’s a closer look at the Season 8 standouts that are already shining inside the Octagon.

Mansur Abdul-Malik