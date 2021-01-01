Standing Out Is Jimmie Rivera's Focus

“There are some really big fights coming up,” said Rivera. “I’ve got my fight coming up, and then I’m curious about what’s going to happen with the title fight between Yan and Sterling.

“I think people overlooked the 135-pound division, but the division is super stacked. There are so many variables and the division is so stacked that it’s going to be interesting to see what happens.”

Getting in on the initial busy stretch was part of the reason he was happy to square off with Munhoz for a second time, even though he came out on the happy side of the split decision verdict in their first meeting in Sao Paulo, Brazil towards the end of 2015.

“I like styles and the one thing I love about Pedro, and even Yan, is they stay in the pocket and they want to fight,” said Rivera, explaining his other reason for agreeing to run it back with the American Top Team staple this weekend. “When I fought Dodson, it was like chasing a rabbit; it was a pain in the a**.

“I like guys like Pedro and Yan who want to stay in the pocket, who want to stay in front of you and fight — I look forward to those fights; I’m more excited for those fights.

“Fighting Cody Stamann, I hit him and you could tell he didn’t want to engage. He tried to wrestle me a lot and I was able to stop his takedowns, but I would throw, and there would be no engagement, so I like the fighters like Pedro and Yan that want to stay in the pocket and want to fight.”

And while in most cases, he’s not particularly keen on giving opponents he’s previously defeated a chance to avenge their loss, there is one other former adversary he’d like to share the Octagon with once more if he came looking for a “do-over.”