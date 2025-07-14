Stancé & UFC Announce Limited Edition Drop Of Max “Blessed” Holloway
UFC and Stancé™ have unveiled the latest designer collectible featuring Max “Blessed” Holloway, now available for preorder at UFC Store!
The highly awaited release of the Max “Blessed” Holloway figure was crafted by esteemed designer artist, Tracy Tubera – arriving just in time for Holloway’s UFC 318 bout against Dustin Poirier. This piece honors Holloway, capturing his legendary UFC 300 victory celebration following his UFC BMF title bout against Justin Gaethje. Holloway’s victory is widely recognized as one of the most iconic knockouts in UFC history and is now immortalized with this collectible.
The figure comes fully equipped with a magnetic wing accessory, consisting of both an angel and a demon wing – crafted after Max’s iconic back tattoo. Made with internal magnets that allow easy snap on and off the figure, this designer toy reflects Holloways identity unlike ever before. Holloway’s Venum Unrivaled shorts, which made their debut at UFC 300, are also replicated in this collectible in stunning detail, accuracy, and color.
As a former UFC featherweight champion, and current UFC BMF title holder, Max Holloway’s legacy is beautifully captured in this remarkable collectible. Limited to just 500 pieces, this officially licensed collectible includes a numbered Certificate of Authenticity, a Letter of Authenticity, and a UFC hologram seal, ensuring its status as a prized possession for any discerning fan.