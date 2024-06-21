 Skip to main content
Ultimate Fighting Championship
Announcements

Stancé Launches Globally, Teams Up with UFC to Create Limited-Edition Designer Art Toys

Conor McGregor Collectible Designer Figure Unveiled Ahead of UFC 303: PEREIRA vs. PROCHÁZKA 2
Jun. 21, 2024

Stancé, a designer art toy company, proudly announces its global partnership with UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization. As a new partner of UFC creating Limited-Edition Designer Toys, Stancé’s highly anticipated debut will be the release of a limited-edition collectible of ‘The Notorious' Conor McGregor.

The agreement was brokered by UFC’s licensing agency, IMG.

Stancé has collaborated with acclaimed Toy Art Designer Tracy Tubera to unveil the high-end exclusive UFC Collector Toys. The premier release edition of Conor McGregor (by Tubera) is debuting at UFC X, the organization’s fully immersive and easily accessible two-day fan experience preceding UFC 303: PEREIRA vs. PROCHAZKA 2 on Saturday, June 29 in Las Vegas, with an edition unit size of 303, representing the significance of UFC 303. 

Conor McGregor Image

"As a lifelong fan of collectibles and with more than two decades in the toy industry, I am thrilled to launch Stancé on a global scale with UFC," said Shaun Sakdinan, Founder of Stancé and owner of Brand Development International Inc (BDI). "Our mission, together with UFC, is to create something truly special, new, and limited for the serious UFC fan.”

Stancé products stand apart as "Art Toys," distinguished by their distinctive style. Each creation is meticulously crafted and available in limited editions. Once a drop edition sells out, the product will no longer be available, adding to its exclusivity.

The Conor McGregor collectible will be available in four variants, including a limited-edition model with iconic Venum shorts. Three special rare editions – Blackout, Gold, and a 25” Red edition – will also be released, each with further limited availability.

Pre-orders for these highly anticipated figures will begin on June 28. Each art piece comes with a Tracy Tubera signed illustration, official UFC coding and certification, a letter of authenticity, and premium collector packaging with an exclusive sleeve, all numbered to its variant edition size.

Stancé (BDI) and Tubera will be available for interviews on June 28 and 29 at the Stance booth within the UFC Store during UFC X, showcasing all variants available for pre-order. 

For more information and updates on future UFC-themed releases, visit their website www.stancecollect.com.

UFC 303: Pereira vs. Procházka 2

Don't miss a moment of UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main kicks off live on PPV at 10p ET/7pm PT. 

