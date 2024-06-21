Stancé Launches Globally, Teams Up with UFC to Create Limited-Edition Designer Art Toys

"As a lifelong fan of collectibles and with more than two decades in the toy industry, I am thrilled to launch Stancé on a global scale with UFC," said Shaun Sakdinan, Founder of Stancé and owner of Brand Development International Inc (BDI). "Our mission, together with UFC, is to create something truly special, new, and limited for the serious UFC fan.”

Stancé products stand apart as "Art Toys," distinguished by their distinctive style. Each creation is meticulously crafted and available in limited editions. Once a drop edition sells out, the product will no longer be available, adding to its exclusivity.

The Conor McGregor collectible will be available in four variants, including a limited-edition model with iconic Venum shorts. Three special rare editions – Blackout, Gold, and a 25” Red edition – will also be released, each with further limited availability.

Pre-orders for these highly anticipated figures will begin on June 28. Each art piece comes with a Tracy Tubera signed illustration, official UFC coding and certification, a letter of authenticity, and premium collector packaging with an exclusive sleeve, all numbered to its variant edition size.

Stancé (BDI) and Tubera will be available for interviews on June 28 and 29 at the Stance booth within the UFC Store during UFC X, showcasing all variants available for pre-order.

For more information and updates on future UFC-themed releases, visit their website www.stancecollect.com.